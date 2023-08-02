Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Astros on Wednesday, August 2

The Cleveland Guardians take on the Houston Astros in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, August 2. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park. Rookie Tanner Bibee (7-2, 3.11 ERA) will take the mound for the Guardians, and Ronel Blanco (2-1, 4.70) will pitch for the Astros.

Houston is a -135 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cleveland coming in at +115. The total is set at 8.5.

Guardians-Astros picks: Wednesday, August 2

Injury report

Guardians

Out: SP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation), SP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain), SP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)

Astros

SP Jose Urquidy (right shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery)

Starting pitchers

Tanner Bibee vs. Ronel Blanco

Bibee had a great July, finishing with a 1.78 ERA for the month after allowing six earned runs in 30.1 innings. In his most recent game, he conceded three earned runs in 6.2 innings against the White Sox.

Blanco pitched just one game in July before heading to the Astros’ Triple-A team. He allowed three earned runs in six innings in the start, recording nine strikeouts. Blanco has experience as both a starter and a reliever this season, and is making a spot start with Jose Urquidy not yet back from the IL and Justin Verlander making his way to Houston.

Over/Under pick

The Guardians bring one of their best pitchers to the mound here, which should limit Houston’s lineup. While Blanco has not looked particularly reliable this season, the Guardians’ offense is not a major threat. I think we’ll see a low-scoring game today.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Astros won the first two games of the series, 7-3 and 2-0. This could be the Guardians’ chance to avoid a sweep. Bibee has been a star in their rotation, and Blanco is coming from a Triple-A stint and may struggle to adjust. If the Guardians can get a few early runs, this is theirs for the taking.

Pick: Guardians +115