Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Mariners on Wednesday, August 2

The Boston Red Sox take on the Seattle Mariners in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, August 2. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park. Kutter Crawford (5-5, 3.86 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox, and Logan Gilbert (9-5, 3.83) will pitch for the Mariners.

Seattle is the -130 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston coming in at +110. The total is set at 7.5.

Red Sox-Mariners picks: Wednesday, August 2

Injury report

Red Sox

Day-to-day: 3B/DH Justin Turner (heel)

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), SP Tanner Houck (face)

Mariners

Out: OF Jarred Kelenic (foot)

Starting pitchers

Kutter Crawford vs. Logan Gilbert

Crawford was a reliever for the first part of the season, but has worked his way into the starting rotation for the Sox and is improving his longevity on the mound. He had a solid July, finishing with an ERA of 3.55 for the month. In his latest start, he conceded one earned run in 5.2 innings against the Giants, recording seven strikeouts.

Gilbert had a solid July, keeping his ERA under 3.00 for the month. He slipped up at home against the Blue Jays, but recovered in his latest start, letting up two earned runs in 6.2 innings against the Diamondbacks on the road.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 8 and 10, and I think we can expect to see that trend continue tonight. Both pitchers are solid, but not phenomenal. Both teams rank in the top 15 in runs per game in the MLB.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Mariners won the first game of the series, 6-4, and the Red Sox won the second, 6-2. I like the Red Sox to win the third here. Crawford has settled into his rotating spot as a starter, and Gilbert has struggled on the mound at home. Their batting lineup has been solid this game, so let’s go with Boston in the plus money here.

Pick: Red Sox +110