Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Marlins on Wednesday, August 2

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins in the third game of a four-game series on Wednesday, August 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from LoanDepot Park. Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.74 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies, and Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.03) will pitch for the Marlins.

Philly is the -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins coming in at +102. The total is set at 7.5.

Phillies-Marlins picks: Wednesday, August 2

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Christian Pache (elbow)

Marlins

Out: OF Jazz Chisholm (oblique), RP Andrew Nardi (tricep)

Starting pitchers

Zack Wheeler vs. Braxton Garrett

Wheeler has looked solid in his last few starts. Over 13.2 innings, he has allowed just two earned runs and recorded 19 strikeouts. He has pitched against Miami twice this season. In April, he conceded one run in six innings, and in July, he let up three earned runs in six innings.

Garrett bounced back against the Tigers after struggling through the middle of July, including a two-game period in which he allowed 10 earned runs in 7.2 innings. Earlier in July, Garrett conceded three earned runs in five innings against the Phillies.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games of the series were 6 and 4. The Phillies have been winning lately, but they haven’t been offensively blowing things out of the water. If Wheeler can repeat his April performance against the Marlins, the under should easily hit again.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies have won the first two games of the series, and I like them for the third, as well. Wheeler looked very good on the mound as July wrapped up, and has had more success against Miami’s lineup than Garrett has seen against Philadelphia’s. I’ll take the Phillies to go for three here. They won the first two games 4-2 and 3-1.

Pick: Phillies -122