Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday, August 2

The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the third game of a four-game series on Wednesday, August 2. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET from Roger Centre. Rookie Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 6.21 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, while lefty Yusei Kikuchi (8-3, 3.79) will pitch for the Blue Jays.

Toronto is the -125 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Baltimore coming in at +105. The total is set at 8.5.

Orioles-Blue Jays picks: Wednesday, August 2

Injury report

Blue Jays

Day to day : SS Bo Bichette (knee)

Out: RP Jordan Romano (back)

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin), SP John Means (elbow/back), RP Austin Voth (elbow), OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring), RP Dillon Tate (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Rodriguez had a solid outing in his last start, keeping the Yankees runless over 6.1 innings. He recorded four strikeouts. In May, he faced the Blue Jays for the first time in his career and allowed two earned runs in five innings, striking out six batters.

Kikuchi has been successful as well lately, with two great back-to-back road starts. In his last 11.1 innings pitched, he has allowed just one earned run and recorded 16 strikeouts. However, he has struggled a bit against the Orioles’ lineup this season, conceding five earned runs in 9.1 innings pitched.

Over/Under pick

The Orioles’ lineup is on fire after dropping 13 runs yesterday, and they may just reach the total on their own. Despite Kikuchi’s strong performances away from home as of late, he has not been able to hold off the Orioles’ offense this season. The Blue Jays should be able to get a few runs off Rodriguez, as well.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Orioles won the first two games of the series, 4-2 and 13-3. Rodriguez has been solid lately, and has performed decently against the Blue Jays this season. While Kikuchi has been better overall lately, he has struggled against this Baltimore lineup, which will have plenty of momentum after yesterday’s 13-run game. I’m taking the Orioles again.

Pick: Orioles +105