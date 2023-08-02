Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Cubs on Wednesday, August 2

The Cincinnati Reds (59-50) and the Chicago Cubs (54-53) will play the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday, August 2. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. It’ll be a battle of southpaws on the mound, as Cincinnati starts rookie Brandon Williamson (3-2, 4.48 ERA) while Chicago sends Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.50) to the mound.

The Cubs are the -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +124 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Reds-Cubs picks: Wednesday, August 2

Injury report

Reds

Out: 2B Jonathan India (foot), C Curt Casali (foot)

Cubs

N/A

Starting pitchers

Brandon Williamson vs. Drew Smyly

The rookie Williamson will take the mound for the 14th time. To his credit, he settled down during July after a rocky June. Williamson last pitched 5.2 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed two earned runs on eight hits while walking four and striking out to notch his third career win.

Smyly will make his 22nd appearance and 20th start of the season on Wednesday. He has struggled to stay consistent but finally had a bounce-back pitching performance his last time out. Smyly only threw 4.1 innings out of the bullpen against the St. Louis Cardinals. He allowed just one earned run (a solo home run) and two hits while walking one and striking out six to pick up his eighth victory of the year.

Over/Under pick

These teams combined for a whopping 29 runs on Tuesday, with the Cubs earning the 20-9 victory. The first game ended with the Reds winning 6-5. Even with the loss, Cincinnati has now scored at least six runs in four of its last five games. Chicago has scored at least seven runs in six of its last 10 games.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

Sure, the Cincinnati pitching staff allowed 20 runs on Tuesday, but it was largely due to the fact that they gave up seven home runs. With the way that Chicago was swinging the bats the four games before that, I don’t think they re-capture it. I also think the Reds’ lineup has a good chance to get to Smyly early and often.

Pick: Reds