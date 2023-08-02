Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Royals on Wednesday, August 2

The New York Mets (50-56) and the Kansas City Royals (33-75) will play the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday, August 2. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. New York will start Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.17 ERA), while Kansas City counters with Cole Ragans (2-3, 5.22).

The Mets are the -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Mets-Royals picks: Wednesday, August 2

Injury report

Mets

Day-to-day: OF Brandon Nimmo (quad), OF Starling Marte (migraines)

Out: 2B Luis Guillorme (calf)

Royals

Out: SP Daniel Lynch IV (shoulder), 1B Nick Pratto (groin)

Starting pitchers

Kodai Senga vs. Cole Ragans

The rookie Senga will make his 20th start of the season. He had an inconsistent June but allowed only five total earned runs in July. Senga last pitched six innings against the Washington Nationals. He allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out five and walking three.

Ragans will make his 19th appearance of the season but just his second with Kansas City. The Royals acquired the reliever-turned-starter in the deal that saw Aroldis Chapman traded to the Texas Rangers. This will be Ragans’ second start of the season, with his last coming against the Tampa Bay Rays last month. He pitched five innings and allowed one earned run on four hits. Ragans didn’t factor into the decision and walked two while striking out three.

Over/Under pick

The Royals took the win on Tuesday, 7-6, in extra innings due to a walk-off balk. The Mets were sellers at the trade deadline, but that hasn’t stopped them from scoring at least five runs in four straight games. Kansas City has scored at least seven runs in three of its last four games.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Don’t look now, but K.C. is on a four-game win streak. With Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander traded away, Senga suddenly leads the Mets’ pitching staff. He should give the team their best chance at winning and will just need run support, which I think he gets.

Pick: Mets