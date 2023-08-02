How to watch South Korea vs. Germany in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup will wrap up its group stage on Thursday morning as only Group H has their final matches to play.

South Korea, already eliminated from contention, will face off against Germany, who currently sit in second place but will look for a win to make sure they move on to the round of 16. Germany is coming off a 2-1 loss to group leaders Colombia, but they’ll look to bounce back and put the ball in the back of the net at least a few times against the South Koreans.

Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET from Suncorp Stadium in Australia. Fox will carry the televised broadcast as both Group H matches will be played simultaneously.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Germany as the heavy favorites, unsurprisingly, priced at -600 on the moneyline. South Korea are +1300 underdogs while a draw comes in at +600.

South Korea vs. Germany

Date: Thursday, August 3

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.