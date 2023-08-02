 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Morocco vs. Colombia in 2023 World Cup group stage

Morocco and Colombia face off on Thursday, August 3. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
AUSTRALIA-ADELAIDE-FIFA-WOMEN’S WORLD CUP-GROUP H-KOR VS MAR Photo by Mao Siqian/Xinhua via Getty Images

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup group stage comes to an end with Group H getting their final matches underway on Thursday morning. Morocco, currently in third place and fighting for a top-two finish, will face off against group leaders Colombia, who have already clinched a spot in the round of 16. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET from Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia with FS1 carrying the action.

The WWC debutants are +500 underdogs coming into this match as Colombia is priced at -185 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw is set at +280. Morocco will be in dire need of a win if they want a chance to advance, but Colombia will have other plans as they look to secure the top spot in the group with a win or draw.

Morocco vs. Colombia

Date: Thursday, August 3
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

