How to watch Morocco vs. Colombia in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup group stage comes to an end with Group H getting their final matches underway on Thursday morning. Morocco, currently in third place and fighting for a top-two finish, will face off against group leaders Colombia, who have already clinched a spot in the round of 16. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET from Hindmarsh Stadium in Australia with FS1 carrying the action.

The WWC debutants are +500 underdogs coming into this match as Colombia is priced at -185 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. A draw is set at +280. Morocco will be in dire need of a win if they want a chance to advance, but Colombia will have other plans as they look to secure the top spot in the group with a win or draw.

Morocco vs. Colombia

Date: Thursday, August 3

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.