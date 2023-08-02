South Korea vs. Germany picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup group stage will wrap up on Thursday morning with only Group H left to play their final matches. Germany will look to clinch a spot in the round of 16 as they take on South Korea, who lost their first two matches and have already been eliminated from contention. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET from Suncorp Stadium in Australia with a broadcast being shown on Fox and the Fox Sports App.

South Korea v. Germany

Date: Thursday, August 3

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

South Korea: +1300

Draw: +600

Germany: -600

Moneyline pick: Germany -600

South Korea have nothing left to play for but pride, although I’m sure they’d find some satisfaction out of making the road tougher for Germany, especially if they get to help send them home early. That’s unlikely to happen, though, as it would take a South Korea result combined with a Morocco draw or win over group leaders Colombia. Germany will likely be through, and a win against South Korea will essentially guarantee that.

South Korea haven’t scored a goal in the group stage, and were held to zero shots on target in their 1-0 loss to Morocco in the second match of the campaign. They’re about to go up against the No. 2 team in the world, who obliterated Morocco with a 6-0 final score in their group stage opener, though that included two own goals committed by the Moroccans.

The Germans are led by Alexandra Popp with three goals through the campaign so far, and they’ll look to her to get the job done up top against a lackluster South Korea side. Back the Germans to get all three points and move on to the round of 16.