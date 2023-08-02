Morocco vs. Colombia picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Group H will head into their final matchday with Colombia having already booked a spot in the round of 16. They’ll face off against Morocco, who are still vying for a top-two finish to make their first-ever appearance in the knockout rounds. The two sides will kick off at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday morning as all four teams will be in action simultaneously.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Morocco v. Colombia

Date: Thursday, August 3

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Morocco: +500

Draw: +280

Colombia: -185

Moneyline pick: Colombia -185

The Colombians have been flying high after winning their first two matches with a 2-0 result over South Korea followed by a 2-1 victory over the initial group favorites Germany. With their ticket punched to the knockout rounds already, they’ll be looking to get a win, or at the very least a draw, to clinch the top spot in the group.

Morocco are still very much in play for a knockout spot, although they’ll likely need a win if they want a chance at advancing. They’re tied on points with Germany at three apiece, but Morocco is also in a 10-goal deficit in the differential column, so that’s a lot of ground to make up if somehow both Morocco and Germany win their matches. A win or draw combined with a Germany loss will see the Moroccans through to the knockout round for the first time in their history.

However, Morocco hasn’t been very fluent on the attack through their first two matches, and Colombia hasn’t given up a goal in the run of play which will ultimately make it an even steeper mountain to climb. Their lone goal of the group stage came in their 1-0 win over South Korea, courtesy of striker Ibtissam Jraidi, who scored in the sixth minute.

Colombia’s attack has been dangerous, and Morocco’s defense was atrocious in their opener as they were pummeled 6-0 by Germany. I’d expect Colombia to win this one outright.