Outright winner picks for the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship tees off this week from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The tournament marks the last remaining event before the FedExCup playoffs begin. Sungjae Im, last year’s runner-up, enters as the favorite this week.

Here, we’ll offer three picks to win at shorter, medium, and longer odds for you to consider as you place your bets this week. The tournament runs from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 6.

Last week, our picks for the 3M Open were Emiliano Grillo (+2500), Adam Hadwin (+3500), and Lucas Glover (+4500). They finished T10, MC, and MC.

Here are our top picks to win it all. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Shane Lowry +2200

Lowry ranks fifth in total strokes gained in the field and 12th in Strokes Gained: Tee to Greeen. Though he missed the cut at the Open Championship, he made the cut at six tournaments in a row before the major and landed in the top 20 in five of the six.

He grabbed a T12 at the PGA Championship and a T20 at the U.S. Open. The pressure is on for Lowry to reach the top 70 in FedExCup standings and qualify for St. Jude’s this week, and this could be his moment. He had a T7 finish at the Wyndham back in 2017.

Denny McCarthy +3500

McCarthy leads the field in total strokes gained over the last three months, and tops the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. McCarthy somehow does not yet have a PGA TOUR win under his belt, but he’s been on fire this season. Since the start of June, he grabbed a second-place finish at the Memorial Championship after losing in a playoff, a T20 at the U.S. Open, and two more top-10 finishes.

He had a T9 finish at Wyndham in 2020 and a T15 in 2021. This could finally be McCarthy’s week.

Harris English +5000

English is our long shot pick. He ranks sixth in the field in total strokes gained over the last three months and 11th in SG: putting. English, a longtime veteran, has shown some flashes of brilliance lately. He grabbed a T2 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a T3 at Wells Fargo, and a T8 at the U.S. Open. He missed the cut last year at the Wyndham, but has found success in top-20 finishes there in previous years.