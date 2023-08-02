Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR heads to Greensboro, North Carolina this week for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Golf Club. Last year’s winner, Tom Kim, will not return to the field. 2022 runner-up Sungjae Im enters as the favorite at +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

It’s going to be a rainy weekend in North Carolina, with showers and thunderstorms forecasted for all four days of the tournament. This could affect play and cause delayed tee times, and even delay entire rounds.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Wyndham Championship starting Thursday, August 3 and ending Sunday, August 6.

Thursday, August 3

Hi 76°, Low 66°: Showers, 65% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Friday, August 4

Hi 75°, Low 66°: Rain and thunder expected, 77% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds

Saturday, August 5

Hi 87°, Low 69°: AM thunderstorms, PM sun, 17% chance of precipitation, 7 MPH winds

Sunday, August 6

Hi 89°, Low 72°: Partly cloudy, 19% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds