Who won last year’s Wyndham Championship?

The 2023 Wyndham Championship will be held at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 6. Last year, Tom Kim won the Wyndham Championship with a final score of -20. It was a runaway victory — he beat the runners-up by a full five strokes. Sungjae Im and John Huh both finished at -15.

Kim will not return this year, but Im will. He is joined by Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, and Joel Dahmen in the 2023 Wyndham Championship field. This weekend’s tournament is the final event before FedExCup playoffs begin, and thus the last chance to get into the top 70 and qualify for the St. Jude’s Championship.

Im enters as the favorite to win this year, set at +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Matsuyama follows at +1800, and Sam Burns comes in at +2000. Justin Thomas sits at +2800, as does Ludvig Aberg.