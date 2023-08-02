Full field for 2023 Wyndham Championship

The final event before the FedExCup playoffs has arrived — this week, the Wyndham Championship tees off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Golfers who are not currently in the top 70 in FedExCup standings will have one last chance to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs at this event.
Justin Thomas is the biggest name outside the top 70 right now, and he will tee it up at the Wyndham this year. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, and Joel Dahmen will also join the field. The latter two sit outside the top 70 as of now, and will be looking to qualify for next week’s St Jude’s Championship.
Im enters as the favorite this week, set at +1600. Matsuyama follows at +1800, and Justin Thomas comes in at +2800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship teeing off Thursday, August 3.
2023 Wyndham Championship field
|Player
|FedEx Cup Rank
|OWGR
|Player
|FedEx Cup Rank
|OWGR
|Ludvig Aberg
|146
|298
|Tyson Alexander
|101
|212
|Byeong Hun An
|52
|79
|Ryan Armour
|153
|376
|Aaron Baddeley
|92
|228
|Sam Bennett
|-
|363
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|107
|94
|Akshay Bhatia
|99
|109
|Zac Blair
|90
|100
|Ryan Brehm
|183
|483
|Wesley Bryan
|189
|788
|Sam Burns
|19
|20
|Jonathan Byrd
|180
|517
|Cameron Champ
|140
|263
|Stewart Cink
|166
|249
|Eric Cole
|40
|74
|Trevor Cone
|160
|346
|Austin Cook
|173
|468
|MJ Daffue
|118
|166
|Joel Dahmen
|82
|144
|Cam Davis
|69
|53
|Thomas Detry
|51
|81
|Luke Donald
|196
|416
|Zecheng Dou
|123
|177
|Jason Dufner
|171
|568
|Tyler Duncan
|109
|198
|Nico Echavarria
|103
|330
|Austin Eckroat
|70
|78
|Harrison Endycott
|127
|289
|Harris English
|43
|38
|Dylan Frittelli
|158
|285
|Tommy Gainey
|212
|656
|Brice Garnett
|161
|373
|Brian Gay
|204
|936
|Ryan Gerard
|-
|167
|Doug Ghim
|117
|178
|Michael Gligic
|207
|499
|Lucas Glover
|112
|117
|Will Gordon
|95
|134
|Tano Goya
|159
|457
|Brent Grant
|165
|383
|Ben Griffin
|68
|113
|Chesson Hadley
|126
|209
|Adam Hadwin
|39
|58
|James Hahn
|164
|280
|Paul Haley II
|134
|160
|Harry Hall
|86
|130
|Nick Hardy
|48
|143
|Scott Harrington
|187
|607
|Russell Henley
|34
|34
|Jim Herman
|193
|623
|Kramer Hickok
|136
|297
|Garrick Higgo
|72
|149
|Harry Higgs
|130
|320
|Charley Hoffman
|156
|390
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|-
|102
|Billy Horschel
|116
|48
|Beau Hossler
|63
|112
|Mark Hubbard
|58
|85
|Mackenzie Hughes
|44
|75
|Sungjae Im
|36
|27
|Stephan Jaeger
|64
|104
|Zach Johnson
|151
|216
|Michael Kim
|91
|136
|S.H. Kim
|78
|155
|Si Woo Kim
|18
|37
|Chris Kirk
|26
|41
|Patton Kizzire
|121
|237
|Russell Knox
|141
|248
|Kelly Kraft
|201
|507
|Matt Kuchar
|59
|61
|Peter Kuest
|-
|303
|Martin Laird
|111
|146
|Andrew Landry
|211
|665
|Joey Lane
|-
|-
|Nate Lashley
|93
|187
|Hank Lebioda
|197
|667
|K.H. Lee
|73
|56
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-
|201
|David Lingmerth
|74
|99
|David Lipsky
|96
|153
|Adam Long
|139
|279
|Justin Lower
|100
|188
|Shane Lowry
|76
|30
|Peter Malnati
|115
|207
|Ben Martin
|110
|206
|Hideki Matsuyama
|56
|31
|Brandon Matthews
|188
|509
|Jon Mayer
|-
|-
|Denny McCarthy
|25
|32
|Max McGreevy
|177
|411
|Troy Merritt
|132
|197
|Ryan Moore
|147
|401
|Taylor Moore
|27
|51
|Trey Mullinax
|125
|118
|Matt NeSmith
|65
|116
|Alex Noren
|102
|63
|Henrik Norlander
|138
|440
|Vincent Norrman
|66
|162
|Andrew Novak
|106
|260
|Augusto Núñez
|168
|305
|Ryan Palmer
|152
|193
|C.T. Pan
|120
|147
|Taylor Pendrith
|113
|119
|Cameron Percy
|148
|328
|Scott Piercy
|131
|295
|J.T. Poston
|49
|42
|Andrew Putnam
|46
|62
|Aaron Rai
|61
|90
|Chad Ramey
|114
|173
|Chez Reavie
|98
|80
|Doc Redman
|157
|408
|Kyle Reifers
|-
|911
|Davis Riley
|53
|83
|Patrick Rodgers
|38
|77
|Kevin Roy
|172
|415
|Sam Ryder
|62
|114
|Rory Sabbatini
|210
|550
|Adam Schenk
|23
|47
|Matti Schmid
|163
|287
|Matthias Schwab
|145
|402
|Adam Scott
|81
|39
|Robby Shelton
|89
|138
|Greyson Sigg
|105
|213
|Webb Simpson
|170
|214
|Alex Smalley
|47
|68
|Austin Smotherman
|133
|281
|Brandt Snedeker
|220
|712
|J.J. Spaun
|67
|82
|Scott Stallings
|128
|87
|Sam Stevens
|60
|115
|Robert Streb
|192
|496
|Kevin Streelman
|84
|108
|Brian Stuard
|195
|544
|Justin Suh
|77
|70
|Adam Svensson
|37
|67
|Callum Tarren
|88
|145
|Ben Taylor
|71
|121
|Justin Thomas
|79
|26
|Davis Thompson
|75
|103
|Brendon Todd
|42
|60
|Kevin Tway
|144
|367
|Erik van Rooyen
|129
|208
|Jimmy Walker
|122
|245
|Matt Wallace
|80
|133
|Nick Watney
|191
|699
|Trevor Werbylo
|186
|458
|Richy Werenski
|142
|469
|Kyle Westmoreland
|200
|520
|Danny Willett
|83
|129
|Gary Woodland
|97
|72
|Brandon Wu
|54
|86
|Dylan Wu
|85
|181
|Carson Young
|108
|215
|Kevin Yu
|94
|169
|Carl Yuan
|150
|170
|Alternates
|Martin Trainer
|175
|587
|Cody Gribble
|143
|404
|Sean O'Hair
|154
|523
|Grayson Murray
|162
|159
|S.Y. Noh
|155
|521
|Chris Stroud
|167
|542
|Kevin Chappell
|176
|537
|Sung Kang
|190
|602
|Jonas Blixt
|194
|686
|William McGirt
|198
|555