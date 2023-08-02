 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full field for 2023 Wyndham Championship

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

By Grace McDermott
3M Open - Round Two Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The final event before the FedExCup playoffs has arrived — this week, the Wyndham Championship tees off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Golfers who are not currently in the top 70 in FedExCup standings will have one last chance to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs at this event.

Justin Thomas is the biggest name outside the top 70 right now, and he will tee it up at the Wyndham this year. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, and Joel Dahmen will also join the field. The latter two sit outside the top 70 as of now, and will be looking to qualify for next week’s St Jude’s Championship.

Im enters as the favorite this week, set at +1600. Matsuyama follows at +1800, and Justin Thomas comes in at +2800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship teeing off Thursday, August 3.

2023 Wyndham Championship field

2023 Wyndham Championship Field

Player FedEx Cup Rank OWGR
Player FedEx Cup Rank OWGR
Ludvig Aberg 146 298
Tyson Alexander 101 212
Byeong Hun An 52 79
Ryan Armour 153 376
Aaron Baddeley 92 228
Sam Bennett - 363
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 107 94
Akshay Bhatia 99 109
Zac Blair 90 100
Ryan Brehm 183 483
Wesley Bryan 189 788
Sam Burns 19 20
Jonathan Byrd 180 517
Cameron Champ 140 263
Stewart Cink 166 249
Eric Cole 40 74
Trevor Cone 160 346
Austin Cook 173 468
MJ Daffue 118 166
Joel Dahmen 82 144
Cam Davis 69 53
Thomas Detry 51 81
Luke Donald 196 416
Zecheng Dou 123 177
Jason Dufner 171 568
Tyler Duncan 109 198
Nico Echavarria 103 330
Austin Eckroat 70 78
Harrison Endycott 127 289
Harris English 43 38
Dylan Frittelli 158 285
Tommy Gainey 212 656
Brice Garnett 161 373
Brian Gay 204 936
Ryan Gerard - 167
Doug Ghim 117 178
Michael Gligic 207 499
Lucas Glover 112 117
Will Gordon 95 134
Tano Goya 159 457
Brent Grant 165 383
Ben Griffin 68 113
Chesson Hadley 126 209
Adam Hadwin 39 58
James Hahn 164 280
Paul Haley II 134 160
Harry Hall 86 130
Nick Hardy 48 143
Scott Harrington 187 607
Russell Henley 34 34
Jim Herman 193 623
Kramer Hickok 136 297
Garrick Higgo 72 149
Harry Higgs 130 320
Charley Hoffman 156 390
Nicolai Hojgaard - 102
Billy Horschel 116 48
Beau Hossler 63 112
Mark Hubbard 58 85
Mackenzie Hughes 44 75
Sungjae Im 36 27
Stephan Jaeger 64 104
Zach Johnson 151 216
Michael Kim 91 136
S.H. Kim 78 155
Si Woo Kim 18 37
Chris Kirk 26 41
Patton Kizzire 121 237
Russell Knox 141 248
Kelly Kraft 201 507
Matt Kuchar 59 61
Peter Kuest - 303
Martin Laird 111 146
Andrew Landry 211 665
Joey Lane - -
Nate Lashley 93 187
Hank Lebioda 197 667
K.H. Lee 73 56
Nicholas Lindheim - 201
David Lingmerth 74 99
David Lipsky 96 153
Adam Long 139 279
Justin Lower 100 188
Shane Lowry 76 30
Peter Malnati 115 207
Ben Martin 110 206
Hideki Matsuyama 56 31
Brandon Matthews 188 509
Jon Mayer - -
Denny McCarthy 25 32
Max McGreevy 177 411
Troy Merritt 132 197
Ryan Moore 147 401
Taylor Moore 27 51
Trey Mullinax 125 118
Matt NeSmith 65 116
Alex Noren 102 63
Henrik Norlander 138 440
Vincent Norrman 66 162
Andrew Novak 106 260
Augusto Núñez 168 305
Ryan Palmer 152 193
C.T. Pan 120 147
Taylor Pendrith 113 119
Cameron Percy 148 328
Scott Piercy 131 295
J.T. Poston 49 42
Andrew Putnam 46 62
Aaron Rai 61 90
Chad Ramey 114 173
Chez Reavie 98 80
Doc Redman 157 408
Kyle Reifers - 911
Davis Riley 53 83
Patrick Rodgers 38 77
Kevin Roy 172 415
Sam Ryder 62 114
Rory Sabbatini 210 550
Adam Schenk 23 47
Matti Schmid 163 287
Matthias Schwab 145 402
Adam Scott 81 39
Robby Shelton 89 138
Greyson Sigg 105 213
Webb Simpson 170 214
Alex Smalley 47 68
Austin Smotherman 133 281
Brandt Snedeker 220 712
J.J. Spaun 67 82
Scott Stallings 128 87
Sam Stevens 60 115
Robert Streb 192 496
Kevin Streelman 84 108
Brian Stuard 195 544
Justin Suh 77 70
Adam Svensson 37 67
Callum Tarren 88 145
Ben Taylor 71 121
Justin Thomas 79 26
Davis Thompson 75 103
Brendon Todd 42 60
Kevin Tway 144 367
Erik van Rooyen 129 208
Jimmy Walker 122 245
Matt Wallace 80 133
Nick Watney 191 699
Trevor Werbylo 186 458
Richy Werenski 142 469
Kyle Westmoreland 200 520
Danny Willett 83 129
Gary Woodland 97 72
Brandon Wu 54 86
Dylan Wu 85 181
Carson Young 108 215
Kevin Yu 94 169
Carl Yuan 150 170
Alternates
Martin Trainer 175 587
Cody Gribble 143 404
Sean O'Hair 154 523
Grayson Murray 162 159
S.Y. Noh 155 521
Chris Stroud 167 542
Kevin Chappell 176 537
Sung Kang 190 602
Jonas Blixt 194 686
William McGirt 198 555

More From DraftKings Network