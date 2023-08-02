Full field for 2023 Wyndham Championship

The final event before the FedExCup playoffs has arrived — this week, the Wyndham Championship tees off from Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Golfers who are not currently in the top 70 in FedExCup standings will have one last chance to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs at this event.

Justin Thomas is the biggest name outside the top 70 right now, and he will tee it up at the Wyndham this year. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, and Joel Dahmen will also join the field. The latter two sit outside the top 70 as of now, and will be looking to qualify for next week’s St Jude’s Championship.

Im enters as the favorite this week, set at +1600. Matsuyama follows at +1800, and Justin Thomas comes in at +2800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship teeing off Thursday, August 3.

2023 Wyndham Championship field