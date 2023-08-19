Carson Beck named Georgia starting quarterback for 2023 season

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart officially named Carson Beck the team’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season on Saturday. Beck had battled Brock Vandagriff in fall camp for the starting job and will get the nod for the team’s Week 1 opener against UT-Martin on September 2.

The redshirt junior will finally get his opportunity to start for the Dawgs after spending the last three seasons backing up program legend Stetson Bennett IV. A four-star prospect in high school out of Jacksonville, FL, Beck enrolled at UGA in January of 2020. He would get a smattering of garbage time reps over the next three seasons, entering games after the SEC powerhouse had already rampaged through their opponents. In 2022, he completed 74.3% of his passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

It remains to be seen how Beck will fare as QB1 and Georgia’s relatively easy early-season schedule should allow for him to ease right into the role. He’s currently listed with the fourth-highest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Heisman Trophy at +1400.