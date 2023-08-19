How did Patriots rookie WR Kayshon Boutte perform in Week 2 of the preseason?

The New England Patriots risk falling behind in the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins improved last season, and the New York Jets are the talk of the town after this offseason. Throw in the Buffalo Bills still sitting on top, and the Pats are staring last place in the division in the face. The Pats need to get quarterback Mac Jones going, and he will need to rely on his pass-catchers including rookie Kayshon Boutte.

Here we’ll look at the workload for Patriots rookie Boutte in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Kayshon Boutte’s Week 2 stat line

Boutte brought on both of his two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. The score was a 42-yard pass from backup quarterback Bailey Zappe.

How did Kayshon Boutte perform in Week 2?

Boutte is battling for wide receiver work alongside JuJu Smith-Shuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton. He has looked better than what we know Bourne brings to the table, but it could be close between him and Thornton. The sixth-round pick will likely ride the pine to begin the season, but he should get more work as the season goes on. Even if Boutte doesn’t play the biggest role in 2023, his play in the preseason has shown his potential.