How did Buccaneers rookie WR Trey Palmer perform in Week 2 of the preseason?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is entering an interesting new era. Quarterback Tom Brady is retired, leaving the likely starter as either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask. Leonard Fournette was cut, leaving two unproven running backs in the backfield. It could be a season when the Bucs’ wide receivers are highlighted. While you know Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, sixth-round rookie Trey Palmer is having a fantastic preseason.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Buccaneers’ rookie Palmer in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Trey Palmer’s Week 2 stat line

Palmer brought in his lone target, but it was a 33-yard touchdown.

How did Trey Palmer perform in Week 2?

Evans and Godwin should be the WR1 and WR2 in the offense, no matter who the quarterback is. Russell Gage was going to be the WR3, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. Palmer could waltz right into relevancy for Tampa Bay, and he already has. Mayfield started the team’s first preseason game and connected with Palmer on an 8-yard score.

Video: We got a Baker Mayfield TD with the #Bucs - to Trey Palmer.



Mayfield is 8 of 9 passing for 41 yards and the score.pic.twitter.com/PgmjjPkTaT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2023

Trask got the starting nod this week, and he also found Palmer in the endzone. His pass was a bit of a jump ball, but Palmer came down with the 33-yard touchdown.