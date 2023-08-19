Pick on the Total for Brewers-Rangers on August 19

A pair of division leaders hook up in Texas on Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers are on the road facing the Texas Rangers with the Brewers looking to wash away the sting of a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Texas Rangers (-142, 8)

Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta enters Saturday on his best stretch of the season, having allowed four total runs across his last four starts, totaling 25 innings pitched, but has still had a rough season.

Even with this stretch, Peralta has allowed at least three runs in 10 of his last 16 starts with an ERA of 4.08 and 4.00 fielding independent with his 11 strikeouts per nine innings being nullified to an extent by allowing 1.3 home runs and 3.4 walks per nine innings.

Peralta is tasked with shutting down the league’s top scoring offense at home this season with the Rangers averaging 6.2 runs per game in Arlington this season and entered the series averaging 1.75 home runs per game at home.

The Rangers had a starting lineup in game one of the series where all but two starters had a batting average of at least .277 entering the game and will look to provide plenty of support for starting pitcher Dane Dunning.

Dunning enters having allowed three runs or fewer in four straight starts and with a 3.10 ERA overall this season, but seems due for regression with a 3.93 fielding independent while getting just 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

while the Brewers offense track last in the National League in batting average, Rangers back up Dunning with a bullpen that is 24th in the league in ERA.

The Brewers offense has struggled, entering the series with three runs or fewer scored in seven of their last 11 games, t but get a golden opportunity for runs against Dunning and the Rangers bullpen and with the way the Rangers have scored at home in this season, there will be plenty of offense in Arlington on Saturday.

The Play: Brewers vs. Rangers Over 8