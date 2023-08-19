Showdown DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Cowboys in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Saturday, Aug. 19 with a packed 11-game slate that features the Seattle Seahawks facing the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, and the game will air on the NFL Network. With both of these teams resting their regular season starters last week, it saw a handful of backups make the most of their opportunity, including an intriguing rookie tailback for the Cowboys. The latter offers an opportunity for DFS players to capitalize on in this Week 2 bout.

Here are the best bets to consider when setting up your lineups for Saturday’s DFS showdown.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Drew Lock, QB, Seattle Seahawks — $11,400

Third-string signal-caller Holton Ahlers had just four pass attempts as Lock was given a majority of the reps in Seattle’s preseason opener. The fourth-year man went 17-for-24 for 191 yards to go along with two touchdowns and an interception, and with Geno Smith likely sitting this week expect Lock to once again see a majority of snaps under center for Seattle. Having 21 games under his belt as a starter should translate to success in Saturday’s matchup.

Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys — $11,400

Cooper Rush finished with just 12 pass attempts last week as he has an established role as Dallas’ backup quarterback. That opened the door for Grier, who put together a strong performance versus the Jaguars (22-for-31, 199 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT). Expect Grier to get plenty of run for the Cowboys once again in Week 2 with Dak Prescott likely on the sideline and Rush once again seeing limited action.

Value Plays

DeeJay Dallas, RB, Seattle Seahawks — $7,600

Dallas had just two carries in last week’s preseason opener, which signal that the team was saving him for their Week 2 bout versus the Cowboys. The 24-year-old has some nice versatility and has no lack of experience in the backfield (157 carries in his career), which will give him an edge against what will likely be a Dallas defense void of key players such as Micah Parsons, and primarily made up of second and third-string players.

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Dallas Cowboys — $7,600

Vaughn (8 carries) edged out Rico Dowdle (6 carries) last week when it came to the volume of rushing attempts, but it was the former that made the most of his opportunity. The 2023 sixth-round draft pick ran for 50 yards with an average of 6.3 yards per attempt to go along with a touchdown, and he has another opportunity to put together a strong outing on Saturday.

Behind Tony Pollard are Malik Davis and Ronald Jones, and the latter has been suspended for the first two games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. An inspired performance from Vaughn could help him gain ground on Jone's spot in the depth chart leading up to the regular season.