Showdown DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Texans in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Saturday, Aug. 19 with a packed 11-game slate that features the Miami Dolphins facing the Houston Texans. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and the game will air on the NFL Network. Number-two overall pick CJ Stroud will look to put together a rebound performance following a shaky debut last week, while the Dolphins will feature the fastest rookie running back in the backfield once more.

Here are the best bets to consider when setting up your lineups for Saturday’s DFS showdown.

Dolphins vs. Texans: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans — $11,400

Both Mills and Case Keenum excelled as they took over under center following CJ Stroud’s debut, but it was Mills that finished with a slightly better stat line (9-for-12, 99 yards, 1 TD, 126.7 passer rating). There’s no debate that Stroud will be the QB1 for the Texans’ season opener, but after a balanced performance between Mills and Keenum, there could be a case to be made for some QB2 competition. Look for another inspired performance from Mills to help him maintain a hold on that QB2 role.

Skylar Thompson, QB, Miami Dolphins — $11,400

Neither Thompson (10-for-16, 104 yards, 2 INTs) nor Mike White (9-for-14, 85 yards, 1 INT) impressed in last week’s preseason opener, but the former presents the more intriguing opportunity when it comes to DFS value. He finished with a slightly higher average yards per pass attempt (6.5) and comes with experience in the Dolphins’ system, having gone 1-1 as a starter in 2022.

Value Plays

De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins — $7,600

The third-round pick out of Texas A&M wasn’t as successful on the ground last week (2.5 yards per carry), but he more than made up for it by showcasing his value as a pass catcher (4 receptions, 41 yards). With fellow running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. unlikely to suit up again in Week 2, or at best log limited snaps, look for Achane to put together a much more well-rounded performance that is illustrative of his days with the Aggies.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans — $7,600

Dell led all Texans receivers last week in targets (8), finishing with five receptions for a team-high 65 yards and a touchdown. Even with CJ Stroud struggling early on, Dell was able to make the most of his opportunity with two experienced quarterbacks in Mills and Keenum playing in the remainder of the game. Dell should have a prime opportunity ahead of him to lead the Texans in receiving again on Saturday.