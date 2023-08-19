How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Swindon Town

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Saturday against Swindon Town. The club got their first EFL League Two win in midweek action with a 4-2 result over Walsall. Wrexham look to continue to weather the storm while they await the return of star striker Paul Mullin, who is set to come back in a few weeks.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Swindon Town

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

After scoring just one goal in their last two matches across all competitions, Wrexham broke out for four goals on 20 shots against Walsall. They are tied with Swindon Town on points heading into this contest. Swindon Town also picked up a win in midweek play with a 2-1 result over Forest Green thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Frazer Blake-Tracy.