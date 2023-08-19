Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Dodgers on Saturday, August 19

The Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers will play the second game of a doubleheader this evening, with first pitch scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. With Hurricane Hilary set to make landfall in Southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday, MLB decided to move Sunday’s series finale up a day out of precaution. Lefty Braxton Garrett (7-3, 3.91 ERA) for the Marlins will go head-to-head with lefty Julio Urias (10-6, 4.35) for the Dodgers.

Miami was able to shell L.A. 11-3 in the series opener last night, ending the Dodgers’ 11-game win streak. The Fish opened it up with a six-run inning in the top of the third and then Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s three-run homer the following inning effectively terminated any hope of the Dodgers rallying. With the win, the Marlins ended the night tied for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.

The Dodgers enter the game as -185 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Marlins are +154 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Marlins-Dodgers picks: Saturday, August 19th

Injury report

Marlins

Out: RP JT Chargois (rib), RP Matt Barnes (hip), RP Anthony Bender (elbow)

Dodgers

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SP Michael Grove (lat), RP Shelby Miller (neck), RP Joe Kelly (forearm), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), RP Yency Almonte (knee)

Starting pitchers

Braxton Garrett vs. Julio Urias

Garrett has been reliable on the hill as of late as he’s picked up the win in back-to-back starts and the team has emerged victorious in his last four outings. He was solid in last Monday’s victory over the Astros, going five innings and yielding only four hits. The 26-year-old has been comfortable on the road this season, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.68 ERA away from LoanDepot Park.

Urias has also been cruising as he’s picked up the win in each of his three starts this month. He went seven innings against the Rockies last Sunday, putting down 12 batters on strikes while only giving up three earned runs in the victory. He’s amassed 27 strikeouts in his last four starts and will try to crack a Marlins lineup that has ranked near the bottom of the league in total strikeouts this season.

Over/Under pick

Runs may be hard to come by early in this battle as this is a matchup of two pitchers who are more than capable of giving their respective clubs a quality start. However, the Marlins’ pitching staff has collectively posted a 5.40 ERA over its last five games and they may be vulnerable to letting a few runs across late. Because of that, I’ll predicting the over barely cashing in the second game of this doubleheader.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers were bound to run into a rough outing like they did last night and a Urias start is the perfect chance to get back on track. They know that the lefty can carve right through opposing lineups on any given evening and that their bats can get hot at any given time. I’ll predict L.A. closing this series with a win tonight.

Pick: Dodgers