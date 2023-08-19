Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Rangers on Saturday, August 19

After holding on for a nail-biting win in the series opener on Friday night, the Milwaukee Brewers look to build on their NL Central lead and make it two in a row in their three-game weekend set against the Texas Rangers. First pitch from Globe Life Park in Arlington is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET. The hard-throwing Freddy Peralta (9-8, 4.08 ERA) will get the ball for Milwaukee against Rangers righty Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.10).

This is a battle between two really good teams, with both occupying first place in their respective divisions. The Brewers have won six of 10 in the midst of a tough stretch of their schedule, and they’ll head back home for a series against the AL Central-leading Twins after this weekend. Texas remains 2.5 games up on the Astros in the AL West despite some uneven play recently, and they’ll hit the road starting with three games in Arizona against the Diamondbacks next week.

The Rangers enter as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Milwaukee at +110. The run total is set at 8.

Brewers-Rangers picks: Saturday, August 19

Injury report

Brewers

Out: 1B Rowdy Tellez (arm, finger), DH Jesse Winker (back), SP Julio Teheran (hip), SP/RP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), 1B/DH Darin Ruf (knee)

Rangers

Out: SP Nathan Eovaldi (forearm), 3B Josh Jung (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Freddy Peralta vs. Dane Dunning

Dunning has been a god-send for Texas, posting a 3.10 ERA this year after entering the rotation following Jacob deGrom’s season-ending injury. He struggled to a 5.05 mark in the month of July, but he’s been lights-out so far in August, striking out 11 in 7.2 innings of one-run ball against the White Sox to start the month and striking out 12 in seven innings of one-run ball against the Giants last time out.

Peralta has been similarly on fire recently, posting a 2.83 ERA over his last seven starts with three double-digit strikeout performances over that span — including 13 Ks while allowing just one hit against the Rockies two outings ago. The righty has sat down 157 hitters in just under 130 innings this season.

Over/Under pick

After the opening game of this series finished with a total run mark of 17, it may be a surprise to see such a low number today. Friday may have been an anomaly, though, with both teams struggling to put runs on the board earlier this week — and two starting pitchers who are throwing the ball very well of late. The Brewers have been inconsistent at the plate all year, while Peralta is darn near unhittable when he’s on.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Brewers won a tight one last night, and Peralta’s gotten better and better with each outing recently. Dunning has rebounded from a rough July, but Milwaukee still has the clear advantage on the mound. It’ll be another close game, but Milwaukee will come away with a win.

Pick: Brewers +110