Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, August 19

A typically full Saturday schedule — plus three West Coast doubleheaders as teams look to get ahead of Hurricane Hilary’s landfall in California — means an absolutely stacked day of baseball ahead of us, and a ton of options to choose from for those looking to set DFS lineups tonight. Even with several matinees splitting things up, the main slate over at DraftKings DFS features a healthy 10 games getting underway at 7:10 p.m. ET. To help you build a winner amid a crowded field, here are three teams we recommend stacking on your squads.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, August 19th

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox

Ryan McMahon ($5,000)

Ezequiel Tovar ($4,900)

Nolan Jones ($4,600)

Charlie Blackmon ($4,300)

Our Rockies stack worked so well yesterday — Colorado cruised to a 14-1 win — that we’re back for more on Saturday. This will be White Sox righty Jesse Scholtens’ sixth start of the season, and he’s relatively unproven in tough matchups like the one he’ll get tonight. (Scholtens has never pitched at Coors Field before, where the Rockies have a .776 OPS that ranks sixth in baseball.) McMahon appears to be getting on one of his legendary hot streaks again, with four hits, two homers and two walks in 10 plate appearances over the last two days, while Tovar has recorded multi-hit games in four of his last six and is hitting .312 for the month. Blackmon reached base three times yesterday and figures to be hitting leadoff yet again, and Jones has a .939 OPS over his last 10 games.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Oakland Athletics

Cedric Mullins ($4,500)

Ryan Mountcastle ($4,000)

Austin Hays ($3,500)

James McCann ($2,600)

A’s lefty Ken Waldichuk has been a bit better of late, but he’s still carrying a 6.07 ERA for the year and a mediocre 4.30 mark so far in August. Baltimore has a solid 110 wRC+ against left-handed pitching this season, and given Waldichuk’s lack of a platoon split (he’s allowed an .864 OPS to righties and a .947 mark to lefties) you can start just about any O’s bat with confidence. Mullins figures to hit leadoff on Saturday night and is slugging .556 over his last 10 games, while Mountcastle has a 1.032 OPS in August with hits in all but one game this month. (He’s also been a lefty-killer all year, with a 1.060 OPS against southpaws.) Speaking of lefty-killers: McCann has been drawing regular starts against lefties and has an 1.106 OPS in his last 10 games.

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

Thairo Estrada ($4,600)

Michael Conforto ($3,600)

LaMonte Wade Jr. ($3,500)

Wilmer Flores ($3,400)

This one is admittedly more of a stretch, as San Francisco’s offense has been struggling of late. But if you’re looking to spend big elsewhere, the Giants have a golden opportunity against Braves righty Yonny Chirinos. Chirinos has allowed 22 runs across his last five starts, with xBA and xSLG marks that rank in the bottom 10 percent of all Major League starters. Estrada has a .958 OPS over his last five games, heating up again after an extended period on the IL. Conforto is on a heater as well, with a 1.013 OPS over his last 10 games, while Wade Jr. has hit righties to the tune of an .818 OPS this season.