Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, August 19

If you’re in search of starting pitching for your fantasy baseball squads on Saturday, well, congratulations. This is among the most loaded slates of arms all season, with marquee names at the top (Gerrit Cole, Framber Valdez, Julio Urias, Yu Darvish) but, even more importantly, and absolutely giant pool of viable pitchers in the tier below them. As always, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help you break it all down, with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, August 19th

Pitchers to stream

Cristopher Sanchez, Philadelphia Phillies — The addition of Michael Lorenzen at the trade deadline hasn’t slowed Sanchez at all, as the Phillies seem committed to a six-man rotation for now and the lefty continues to throw the ball very well. Sanchez allowed just two runs over six innings in a win over the Twins last weekend, the fifth time in his last seven outings he’s allowed two or fewer runs, and he’s posted a 3.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB over his last 50 innings. The Nationals shouldn’t be too tough an obstacle to keep that run going on Saturday.

Kutter Crawford, Boston Red Sox — Crawford was pulled before he could complete five innings last time out against the Tigers, but the reliever-turned-starter is now fully stretched out enough to go five or six frames with consistency — making him a very good bet for a win and/or quality start as he goes up against a struggling Yankees lineup. The righty has pitched to a very solid 3.52 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 38.1 innings since July 1, and New York is 24th in team OPS against righties since the start of August.

Cole Irvin, Baltimore Orioles — The floor here is admittedly a bit lower, but Irvin still holds some real streaming appeal, especially in deeper leagues. The lefty struck out six over five shutout innings in his return to the O’s rotation against the Mariners last weekend, and he comes with a very solid chance at earning a win against the dismal Athletics. That win likely won’t come with a ton of strikeouts, but with a solid lineup backing him in a good pitcher’s park, he’s as good of a dart throw as you’ll find.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, August 19.