What winning women’s World Cup would mean for Spain, England

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup ends its run on Sunday morning as England face off against Spain for the title. Both teams are making their first appearance in a final and have everything to play for as they look to make history for their respective countries. The match is set to kick off at 6 a.m. ET on Sunday morning from Accor Stadium.

Spain are not only making their first appearance in the final, but it’s the first time they’ve ever made it past the round of 16. It’s only their third time qualifying for the FWWC, with the first coming in 2015 as they missed out on all previous editions of the tournament. Led by FC Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, they’ll look to complete their impressive run and win the title for the first time as they’ve already cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the world after underwhelming results in their first two WWC tournaments.

A World Cup championship would mean everything to Spain, who have gone through many ups and downs including some recent tumult regarding RFEF, Spain’s football federation, and current coach Jorge Vilda. Near the end of 2022, 15 players made themselves unavailable for selection in matches leading up to the World Cup tournament. The team had just won eight straight qualification matches without giving up a single goal and felt they were being treated poorly across the board, with little to no support from RFEF and Vilda himself. The players cited issues with facilities, training, and Vilda’s coaching style which was reported to be hostile at times.

Of those 15 players, only three of them returned for the World Cup this year.

Now with the trophy in their sights, the La Roja players are eyeing a title not only for their country, but in spite of their federation, coach, and all those who they feel let them down through the whole ordeal.

On the other side, England have also made it to the final for the first time in their history after years of almost seeing their dreams come to fruition. With the men’s team winning their first and only title in 1966, the women have been eager to bring home their first world championship for quite some time. In five previous FWWC appearances, the Lionesses have made three exits in the quarterfinals followed by two consecutive semifinal losses. They finished in third in 2015, followed by a fourth-place finish in 2019.

On the heels of their massive first-ever UEFA Euro championship in 2022, they’ll hope to keep the momentum by bringing home the World Cup title just one year later. Will we see some late-game drama on Sunday similar to Chloe Kelly’s 110th-minute match winner against Germany in the 2022 Euro final?

While the world watches, everyone in both England and Spain will be holding their breath as they all hope to be crowned World Cup champions for the first time in their history.