How to watch Spain vs. England in 2023 World Cup final

Spain and England will face off on Sunday morning in the final match of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup. With everything on the line and both sides in search of their first-ever World Cup title, it’s sure to be an exciting match at Accor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. ET and you can catch all the action on Fox, or via livestream on Fox Sports Live or the Fox Sports App.

Spain had a couple of nail-biters in their last matches, both of which came down to late match winners to eke by with a 2-1 score. The quarterfinal match against the Netherlands went into extra time thanks to a stoppage time goal from Stefanie van der Gragt, but 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo scored the match winner in the 111th minute to send Spain onto the semifinals. They had a similar situation against Sweden, but didn’t need extra time as Olga Carmona notched the winning goal in the 90th minute to send her side to the final for the very first time.

England has had a more comfortable road in the knockout rounds, topping Nigeria 4-2 in the round of 16 followed by a 2-1 win over Colombia in the quarters. The semifinals saw two late goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo to life the Lionesses to a 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia, booking their first-ever spot in the final after coming so close for so many years.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Spain as the slight favorites at +170 while England come in at +180 as the underdogs. A draw in regular time is priced at +195 also.

Spain vs. England

Date: Sunday, August 20

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.