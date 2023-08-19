Spain vs. England picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup final

The 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup is coming to a close, ending in a showdown between two teams making their first appearance in the final match. Spain and England will face off against each other after both sides came out on top in their respective semifinal matchups. The final is set to kick off on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET as the world watches to see who will be crowned the World Cup champion.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain v. England

Date: Sunday, August 20

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Spain: +170

Draw: +195

England: +180

Moneyline pick: England +180

England will be looking to repeat last year’s huge Euro success after winning the final at Wembley in the dying moments of the match. Of course, the Lionesses had to go through Spain in that tournament to get to the final, coming back from a 1-0 deficit and beating La Roja with a late equalizer and a match winner in extra time.

Spain looked to be heading into extra time again in their semifinal match against Sweden, but a 90th-minute stunner from Olga Carmona gave them the edge and booked their first-ever spot in the World Cup final.

While lifting their first women’s World Cup trophy would be massive for both countries, only one winner can come out of the contest and I’m leaning toward England to make that happen. They’ve been exceptional throughout the tournament and have been running like a well-oiled machine. Spain have been playing some great soccer as well, but have relied on some late-game theatrics to see them through to the next round more than once. Back the Lionesses to secure the title on Sunday.