Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami: Picks, predictions, how to watch Leagues Cup final

The 2023 Leagues Cup final is set as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will head on the road to take on Nashville SC at GEODIS Park for the title. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nashville SC v. Inter Miami

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and tv.apple.com

Odds, picks & predictions

Nashville SC: +250

Draw: +285

Inter Miami: +100

Moneyline pick: Inter Miami +100

If there’s one thing we know about Miami, it’s that they’re an entirely different team than they were before the Leagues Cup began. The additions of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba along with coach Tata Martino have completely changed the landscape of this club. Messi has scored nine goals in his six Leagues Cup matches so far and hasn’t played a game in a Miami jersey without finding the back of the net at least once.

Not only has Messi been brilliant, but the quality of the players around him has been increasing exponentially as goals have been coming from all sides. Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor, David Ruiz, and 18-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi have all been finding the back of the net as well. Miami scored four goals in four of their six matches as they’ve essentially cruised by the majority of their opposition. With just one match left to play before MLS starts up again, they’ll be looking to bring some hardware home.

Nashville has had a great run in Leagues Cup as well, most recently knocking off Liga MX powerhouse Monterrey with a 2-0 score at home on Tuesday night. Reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar has logged two goals and five assists throughout their six matches, with one goal and three assists coming in the 5-0 rout over Minnesota United in the quarterfinal.

Nashville has one of the best defenses in MLS and will look to build from the back against a dangerous Miami team, but we’ve already seen Miami light up solid defenses throughout this entire competition. It’s tough to bet against Messi’s side in this tournament, so I’m expecting Miami to bring home the title on Saturday night.