How to watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC in Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will face off against Nashville SC in the 2023 Leagues Cup final on Saturday evening. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. from GEODIS Park as Nashville will look to be the first team to get a win over Miami since the arrival of Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. You can catch all the action on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, which can also be accessed via a browser at tv.apple.com.

Inter Miami have taken this tournament by storm since Messi’s arrival, outscoring their opponents 21-7 through the six matches they’ve played thus far. Messi has nine goals, and if the trend continues, he’ll finish with at least 10 once the tournament is all said and done. After topping their group, Miami topped Dallas, Charlotte, and Philadelphia to make it all the way to the final. The only team that was able to really contend was Dallas as they took the match to a penalty shootout after a 4-4 draw in regular time, but the Hoops ultimately lost and were eliminated.

Nashville have had a solid tournament as well since finishing second in their group behind Toluca. They took Liga MX giants Club America to penalties and won, followed by a 5-0 blowout over Minnesota in the quarterfinal. The semifinal saw the Boys in Gold take down another Liga MX powerhouse Monterrey as Sam Surridge and Fafa Picault both found the back of the net to send their side to the final.

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and tv.apple.com