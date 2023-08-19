Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

A clash of two seasoned flyweights takes center stage as Galal Yafai (4-0, 2 KOs) defends his WBC international flyweight belt against Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday, August 19. This one is scheduled for 10 rounds as Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England will play host for the title fight.

Yafai is an explosive fighter who back in 2020 took home gold after dominating other flyweight competition at the Summer Olympics. He then won the vacant WBC belt in February 2022, defeating Carlos Bautista by 5th-round TKO in his professional debut. He looks to successfully defend his title for a third time.

Frank is no stranger to title fights, as he previously won the British flyweight belt after an unanimous decision victory over Matt Windle in September 2021. In May, he lost that title after a suffering a 10th-round TKO loss to Jay Harris. He looks to bounce back and attempt to hand Yafai his first defeat.

Yafai comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -2500 favorite while Frank is a +900 underdog. The favored method of victory is a Yafai knockout (-350).

We’ll be providing live round-by-round coverage and updates below on Saturday afternoon.

Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD