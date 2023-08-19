Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank fight time, live stream, more for flyweight title bout

The WBC international flyweight title is on the line as Galal Yafai (4-0, 2 KOs) defends his belt against Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 2 KOs) this Saturday, August 19. Yafai and Frank are scheduled for 10 rounds at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

How to watch Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank

The main card will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, with main event ring-walks expected for 5:30 p.m.

Yafai-Frank will be streamed on DAZN and in order to watch it, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $224.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

In February 2022, Yafai captured the then vacant flyweight title after a 5th-round stoppage win over Carlos Bautista. He recently defeated Moises Calleros by way of 4th-round TKO in April. Yafai comes from a family of boxers as his elder brothers, Kal and Gamal, each competed at the pro-level. The former Olympic gold medal winner looks to defend his belt successfully once again.

Frank is a previous British flyweight titleholder, who started his career 13-0. After a couple of losses to Rosendo Hugo Guarneros, he has gone 2-1-1, including a tough 10th-round TKO defeat to Jay Harris in May. Frank will look to play spoiler and hand Yafai his first loss.

Fight odds

Yafai enters the fight as favorite to win with odds of -2500, as Frank carries +900 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is a Yafai knockout (-350), per Draftkings Sportsbook.

Full card for Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank