Full undercard for Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank flyweight title fight

Emerging boxing talent Galal Yafai (4-0, 2 KOs) will defend his WBC international flyweight title against Tommy Frank (15-3-1, 3 KOs) this Saturday, August 19. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and will take place at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.

The main card gets going at 2:30 p.m. ET, with the Yafai-Frank main event projected for 5:30 p.m. DAZN will have the fight available to stream.

Yafai took home gold for Great Britain in the 2020 Summer Olympics after out boxing all other flyweights. The 30-year-old made his pro debut in February 2022, knocking out Carlos Bautista in the 5th round to secure the vacant flyweight title. He has gone unbeaten, including a 4th-round stoppage win over Moises Calleros in April, as he looks to hand Frank another loss.

Frank is a former British flyweight champion who made his debut back in 2016. After an impressive 13-0 start to his career, he lost back-to-back bouts against Rosendo Hugo Guarneros. Bout fights were for the flyweight title. He looks to get back on track and pull off a massive upset.

Before Yafai and Frank clash, the undercard features a couple of worthy fighters across multiple weight divisions. In the co-main event, Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KOs) defends his WBA International welterweight title against Conah Walker (11-2-1, 3 KOs) in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the undercard is an english super featherweight title eliminator between Jordan Flynn (9-0, 1 KOs) and Kane Baker (19-10-1, 1 KO). This one is scheduled for 10 with the winner guaranteed a title fight in the near future.

In the main event, Yafai is favored to win with odds of -2500, as Frank carries +900 underdog odds. The favored method of victory is a Yafai knockout (-350), per Draftkings Sportsbook.

Full Card for Galal Yafai vs. Tommy Frank