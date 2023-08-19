NFL DFS targets, values for Saturday’s slate in Week 2 of preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Saturday, Aug. 19 with a packed 11-game slate featuring some must-watch names in action. Two of the top signal-callers drafted this year will be on the field in CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson, with all eyes on the latter after he was named the Colts’ regular season starter just this past week.

Additionally, a neck-and-neck quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask presents another must-watch opportunity when the Buccaneers face the Jets.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Saturday’s slate in Week 2 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears ($5,500) — The number four overall pick had a shaky debut last week (7-for-12, 67 yards, 1 INT) but the organization is confident enough that they named him the regular season starter just this past week. While that confidence is encouraging, Richardson clearly needs ample reps in Week 2 of the preseason to help him adjust to the speed of the NFL, which presents him as a valuable DFS option for Saturday.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets ($5,500) — The former number one overall pick was solid last week against Pittsburgh (8-for-9, 63 yards, 1 TD) and if he puts together back-to-back strong performances this weekend it could effectively shut the door on his training camp battle with Kyle Trask for the starting quarterback job. New York will likely sit their defensive starters on Saturday, which means this unit is much less imposing compared to a regular season bout.

Values

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans ($5,500) — The rookie third-rounder didn’t have the most impressive performance last week on the ground (2.5 yards per carry), but he more than made up for it by showcasing his value as a pass catcher (4 receptions, 41 yards). With fellow running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. unlikely to suit up again in Week 2, or at best log limited snaps, look for Achane to put together a much more well-rounded performance.

DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys ($5,500) — Dallas had just two carries in last week’s preseason opener, which could be a precursor to Seattle leveraging him more in their Week 2 bout versus the Cowboys. The 24-year-old has some nice versatility and has no lack of experience in the backfield (157 carries in his career), which will give him an edge against what should be a Dallas defense primarily made up of second and third-string players. After being limited with his snap totals in Week 1, Seattle should feed him in Week 2.

Tank Dell, Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins ($5,500) — Dell led all Texans receivers last week in targets (8), finishing with five receptions for a team-high 65 yards and a touchdown. The performance was even more encouraging given the subpar play from number two overall pick CJ Stroud, and yet it speaks to Houston having valuable backups on the roster in Davis Mills and Case Keenum. The favorable quarterback situation here, as it pertains to preseason football, sets up Dell for possible back-to-back strong outings.