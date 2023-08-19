 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Shriners Children’s 200 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen International.

By Teddy Ricketson
AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 12, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York this weekend for the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200. The Watkins Glen International race track will host the event on Saturday, August 19. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

The race is 82 laps around the 2.454-mile circuit. The road course has 11 total turns and typically lasts around two and a half hours. Kyle Larson is the reigning winner in 2:35:14, with Ty Gibbs taking the checked flag in 2:23:21 in 2001. This race hasn’t gone into overtime since 2011, when Kurt Busch needed three extra laps to pick up the win.

Kyle Busch has the best odds to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +200 and is followed by Gibbs (+250), Alex Bowman (+600), Justin Allgaier (+900) and Cole Custer (+900). Larson currently isn’t listed in the entry list for the race, so isn’t expected to get a chance to make it consecutive years winning this race.

How to watch the Shriners Children’s 200

Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the Shriners Children’s 200 on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Shriners Children’s 200 qualifying results, final round

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Alex Bowman 17
2 Cole Custer 00
3 Daniel Hemric 11
4 Josh Berry 8
5 Justin Allgaier 7
6 Kyle Busch 10
7 Riley Herbst 98
8 Sam Mayer 1
9 Sammy Smith 18
10 Ty Gibbs 19
11 Austin Hill 21 71.508
12 John H. Nemechek 20 71.632
13 Sheldon Creed 2 71.655
14 Parker Kligerman 48 71.791
15 Kaz Grala 26 71.807
16 Jeremy Clements 51 71.823
17 Ross Chastain 91 71.916
18 Chandler Smith 16 72.144
19 Connor Mosack 24 72.206
20 Brett Moffitt 25 72.33
21 Sage Karam 45 72.51
22 Alex Labbe 08 72.521
23 Stefan Parsons 44 72.55
24 Brandon Jones 9 72.578
25 Jeb Burton 27 72.707
26 Ryan Sieg 39 72.722
27 Anthony Alfredo 78 72.89
28 Josh Bilicki 07 73.037
29 Parker Retzlaff 31 73.081
30 Blaine Perkins 02 73.099
31 Max McLaughlin 96 73.185
32 Brennan Poole 6 73.279
33 Kyle Weatherman 4 73.385
34 Josh Williams 92 73.431
35 Ryan Ellis 43 73.695
36 Joe Graf Jr 38 74.04
37 Kyle Sieg 28 74.408
38 Patrick Emerling 53 74.548
39 Stanton Barrett 35 74.657
40 Casey Carden 74 76.677

