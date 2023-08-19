How to watch Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York this weekend for the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200. The Watkins Glen International race track will host the event on Saturday, August 19. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live or on the NBC Sports App.

The race is 82 laps around the 2.454-mile circuit. The road course has 11 total turns and typically lasts around two and a half hours. Kyle Larson is the reigning winner in 2:35:14, with Ty Gibbs taking the checked flag in 2:23:21 in 2001. This race hasn’t gone into overtime since 2011, when Kurt Busch needed three extra laps to pick up the win.

Kyle Busch has the best odds to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +200 and is followed by Gibbs (+250), Alex Bowman (+600), Justin Allgaier (+900) and Cole Custer (+900). Larson currently isn’t listed in the entry list for the race, so isn’t expected to get a chance to make it consecutive years winning this race.

How to watch the Shriners Children’s 200

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Live streaming the Shriners Children’s 200 on NBC Sports Live will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup