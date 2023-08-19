Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 292 title bout

UFC 292 is here and set to take place on Saturday, August 19 live from the TD Garden in Boston, Ma. The 12-bout card will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. Aside from the main event, one match to lookout for is a women’s strawweight title bout between Zhang Weili and No.5 Amanda Lemos. The main card will get started at 10:00 p.m EDT and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Weili (23-2) will look to defend her title for the first time since winning it back last November. She is a two-time champ, looking to solidify her status. This will be her first time in the octagon this year. Weili has a 7-2 record in the UFC, with the two losses coming at the hands of Rose Namajunas in title bouts. She wins 48 percent of her bouts via KO/TKO and another 35 percent via submission.

Lemos ( 13-2-1) will enter Saturday’s bout looking to win her first-ever championship. This will be her first-ever title bout, so there could be some nerves. She has a 7-2 record in the UFC and has won her last two bouts. Lemos has won 62 percent of her bouts via KO/TKO and 23 percent via submission.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 on August 19.

Money line odds

Weili : -310

Lemos: +250

Prop Odds( winning method)

Weili to win by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Weili to win by submission: +400

Weili to win by submission: +350

Decision: +5000

Lemos to win by KO/TKO/ DQ: +450

Lemos to win by Submission: +1000

Lemos to win by decision: +1100