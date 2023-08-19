Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 292 title bout

UFC 292 will be taking place this weekend in Boston Massachusetts live from the TD Garden. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19 and will be highlighted by Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley for the UFC bantamweight championship.

Sterling (23-3) is looking to make his fourth title defense in what will likely be his final fight in the division before moving up to featherweight and potentially challenging Alexander Volkanovski. “The Funkmaster” is a supreme grappling and ground-game specialist. He has two wins over Petr Yan, a knockout win over T.J. Dillashaw and, most recently, a decision win over former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cujedo.

O’Malley (16-1-1) is likely going to have the Boston crowd behind him Saturday. He is one of the most creative strikers in the division, using his height and reach to pick opponents apart from distance. O’Malley has been a feature fighter on many PPVs, but took a major step up in class when he beat Yan by a controversial split decision at UFC 280 on October 22 to get this title shot.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 on August 19.

Money line odds

Sterling: -255

O’Malley: +210

Prop odds (Winning Method)

Sterling by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Sterling by Submission: +150

Sterling by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

O’Malley by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

O’Malley by Submission: +1800

O’Malley by Decision: +900