NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity race

NASCAR will head to Watkins Glen, New York this week for its events. The Watkins Glen International race track will host the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series. The Xfinity Series will run the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen on Saturday, August 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be a busy day for the Xfinity drivers, as practice is set for 10:30 a.m. ET, with qualifying following at 11 a.m. ET.

This track uses the road course qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all cars, split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set the fastest lap they can. They can go around the track as many times as they want in the allotted time as long as they start their lap before the timer runs out. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying.

This process is then repeated with the drivers in Group B. They will have 15 minutes to set their fastest time. Their five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have 10 more minutes to set a new fastest time. The starting lineup will be determined as the fastest driver earns the pole for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Kyle Busch heads into qualifying with the best odds to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +200 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+250), Alex Bowman (+600), Justin Allgaier (+900) and Cole Custer (+900). Kyle Larson is the reigning winner, but he isn’t currently expected to be in the race field on Saturday.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.