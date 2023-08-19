 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 at the Watkins Glen International.

By Teddy Ricketson
Parker Kligerman (#48 Big Machine Racing Spiked Light Coolers Chevrolet) and John Hunter Nemechek (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing Mobil 1 Toyota) race side by side during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 on July 8, 2023 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR will head to Watkins Glen, New York this week for its events. The Watkins Glen International race track will host the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series. The Xfinity Series will run the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen on Saturday, August 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be a busy day for the Xfinity drivers, as practice is set for 10:30 a.m. ET, with qualifying following at 11 a.m. ET.

This track uses the road course qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all cars, split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set the fastest lap they can. They can go around the track as many times as they want in the allotted time as long as they start their lap before the timer runs out. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying.

This process is then repeated with the drivers in Group B. They will have 15 minutes to set their fastest time. Their five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have 10 more minutes to set a new fastest time. The starting lineup will be determined as the fastest driver earns the pole for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Kyle Busch heads into qualifying with the best odds to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +200 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+250), Alex Bowman (+600), Justin Allgaier (+900) and Cole Custer (+900). Kyle Larson is the reigning winner, but he isn’t currently expected to be in the race field on Saturday.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Shriners Children’s 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Chris Hacker 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Alex Labbe 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Alex Bowman 17
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Ty Gibbs 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Connor Mosack 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Stanton Barrett 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Stefan Parsons 44
31 Sage Karam 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 53
35 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Ross Chastain 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Max McLaughlin 96
40 Riley Herbst 98

