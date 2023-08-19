Shriners Children’s 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will start on Saturday, August 19 with the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200. Before the race begins at 3 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Practice and qualifying will only be available via live stream on NBC Sports, while the race will air on USA.

The Watkins Glen International race track will utilize the road course qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice where the cars will be split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have a 15-minute time period to try and set their fastest lap possible. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is then repeated with the drivers in Group B having 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. Group B’s five fastest drivers will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have 10 minutes to set a new fastest lap, with the winner earning the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Kyle Busch heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +200 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+250), Alex Bowman (+600), Justin Allgaier (+900) and Cole Custer (+900).

You can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

