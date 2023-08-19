 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shriners Children’s 200 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Watkins Glen for the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #20 Mobil 1 Toyota, drives with a flag celebrating Joe Gibbs Racing’s 200th NASCAR Xfinity Series win during a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 05, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will start on Saturday, August 19 with the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200. Before the race begins at 3 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Practice and qualifying will only be available via live stream on NBC Sports, while the race will air on USA.

The Watkins Glen International race track will utilize the road course qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice where the cars will be split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have a 15-minute time period to try and set their fastest lap possible. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is then repeated with the drivers in Group B having 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. Group B’s five fastest drivers will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have 10 minutes to set a new fastest lap, with the winner earning the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Kyle Busch heads into the weekend with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +200 and is followed by Ty Gibbs (+250), Alex Bowman (+600), Justin Allgaier (+900) and Cole Custer (+900).

You can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Shriners Children’s 200

Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 11 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Shriners Children’s 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Kyle Weatherman 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Chris Hacker 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Alex Labbe 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Alex Bowman 17
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Ty Gibbs 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Connor Mosack 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Stanton Barrett 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Stefan Parsons 44
31 Sage Karam 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 53
35 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Ross Chastain 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Max McLaughlin 96
40 Riley Herbst 98

