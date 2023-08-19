NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Go Bowling at The Glen in Watkins Glen

NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen for the 221-mile Go Bowling at the Glen this weekend. The race will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20, but the drivers will first compete in a qualifying round on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. The qualifying will determine who earns pole position and will lay out the rest of the starting grid. Both the main event and qualifying will air on USA Network.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott is listed at DraftKings Sportsbook as the favorite to win. He is installed at +350, with Kyle Larson following at +500 and Martin Truex, Jr. at +650.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.