 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Go Bowling at The Glen in Watkins Glen

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen for the 221-mile Go Bowling at the Glen this weekend. The race will take place at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20, but the drivers will first compete in a qualifying round on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET. The qualifying will determine who earns pole position and will lay out the rest of the starting grid. Both the main event and qualifying will air on USA Network.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott is listed at DraftKings Sportsbook as the favorite to win. He is installed at +350, with Kyle Larson following at +500 and Martin Truex, Jr. at +650.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Go Bowling at The Glen Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Andy Lally 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Mike Rockenfeller 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network