NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Watkins Glen Cup Series race

NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen for the Go Bowling at the Glen this weekend, a 221-mile race that will take place on Sunday afternoon. Before the race begins, the drivers will participate in a qualifying round at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19 to determine pole position and the rest of the starting grid.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Chase Elliott enters as the favorite to win before qualifying at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Kyle Larson following at +500. Larson has won the last two Go Bowling at the Glen races, and Elliott won the two previous to Larson.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list