NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Watkins Glen Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International in New York.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen for the Go Bowling at the Glen this weekend, a 221-mile race that will take place on Sunday afternoon. Before the race begins, the drivers will participate in a qualifying round at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19 to determine pole position and the rest of the starting grid.

Qualifying will consist of two rounds. Qualifying will see the field split in half for the first round. Each driver will take part in single-car, one-lap racing. The fastest five in each group will advance to the second round. Then, those ten finalists will each get another single lap to run the fastest time and secure pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be sorted by qualifying speed.

Chase Elliott enters as the favorite to win before qualifying at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Kyle Larson following at +500. Larson has won the last two Go Bowling at the Glen races, and Elliott won the two previous to Larson.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to it. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen

Date: Saturday, August 19
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Go Bowling at The Glen Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Andy Lally 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Mike Rockenfeller 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 Josh Bilicki 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

