Tottenham vs. Manchester United odds, moneyline pick, livestream for Matchday 2

Tottenham will look to bounce back from a 2-2 draw as they face off against Manchester United in Matchday 2 Saturday afternoon. Man U are coming off a narrow 1-0 win over Wolverhampton as they’ll look to put together a better performance on the road this weekend. Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. ET with a broadcast available on NBC, as well as a livestream on Peacock.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tottenham v. Manchester United

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Livestream: Peacock

Moneyline odds

Tottenham: +180

Draw: +275

Manchester United: +135

Moneyline pick: Draw +275

The last time these sides met was near the end of last season on April 27 as the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were on the score sheet for the Red Devils while Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min notched the two goals for Spurs.

Both sides are still navigating their new-look teams as they both lost a handful of key players and brought in some hopeful replacements. Manchester United are now without the likes of David De Gea, Alex Telles, Fred, Marcel Sabitzer, and Anthony Elanga as they all officially departed the club during the offseason. They brought in some fairly big signings to replace them, though, as Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund have joined the squad and will look to become staples for manager Erik ten Hag.

Tottenham are still dealing with the departure of prolific goalscorer Harry Kane, who left to sign with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. They also lost Lucas Moura and Harry Winks, but brought in James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario. Tottenham were also able to sign former loanees Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski as Postecoglou continues to strengthen his squad as the season gets underway.

As it’s still early and both teams are still fleshing out tactics and lineups, I’d back a draw between the two especially after seeing how they both struggled in their season openers.