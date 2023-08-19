Serie A picks, predictions, best bets for 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 Serie A season gets underway on Saturday as Napoli will look to defend their title after finishing on top last season. Both Milan sides will look for redemption as Inter finished in third with 72 points followed by AC Milan with 70 points. Napoli were the best team all season long, taking home last season’s championship as they were 16 points clear of second-place Lazio.

Ahead of the opening matchday, we’re taking a look at title favorites and contenders, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite: Inter Milan (+190)

Despite finishing third in the table last season, Inter Milan made a run all the way to the UEFA Champions League final where they lost to EPL side Manchester City with a 1-0 final score. The Nerazzurri will look for a better domestic showing this time around especially with the addition of a key piece like goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who should only strengthen their defense in the back.

Other contenders: Napoli (+275), Juventus (+350), AC Milan (+500)

Last season’s champions will look for a repeat as Victor Osimhen led the league with 26 goals throughout the campaign. While several teams have been chasing Osimhen throughout the offseason, he looks to be staying in Napoli for the foreseeable future. Juventus had a rough season that included a 15-point deduction imposed by the Italian FA, landing them in seventh place to end the season. Without the penalty they would have ended up in second, and they’ll look to reclaim the Serie A title after missing out on it for the last three seasons.

Longshot value bet: Atalanta (+2500)

Atalanta has come close to finishing at the top of the table in seasons past, but have never quite been able to claim the Serie A title. They finished in fifth place last season, just six points behind AC Milan and a Champions League spot. This summer, they brought in young strikers El Bilal Toure and Gianluca Scamacca from Almeria and West Ham respectively, along with Bayer Leverkusen’s Mitchel Bakker at left back. They’re not necessarily in the conversation for legit title contenders, but with some new key additions they could certainly make a run for the top of the table.

Best bet: Juventus (+350)

Juve have won the Serie A title 36 times, the most out of any club in Italian top flight history. They’ll want to quickly move on from last season as they brought in the likes of Manuel Locatelli, Moise Kean, and young USMNT star Timothy Weah. I’m expecting a recharged Juve to finish at the top of the table this time around.