How much will the winner of the 2023 World Cup third place match receive?

Australia and Sweden will face off in the third place match of the 2023 women’s World Cup on Saturday. Both teams lost their semifinal round matchups, with Sweden dropping a heartbreaking 2-1 result to Spain in the dying moments of the contest. Australia were outmatched by England as the Lionesses cruised to a 3-1 win over the Matildas in their semifinal match. The third place match is set to kick off at 4 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Sweden slightly favored to get past Australia, priced at +140 while the Matildas come in at +170. A draw in regular time comes in at +240.

How much prize money will third place team receive?

The third place match, while not as exciting and sought after as the final, isn’t all for nothing. Aside from the right to say you finished as the third-best team in the World Cup, the payout is also higher than fourth and anyone else below them.

The winner of the third place match will receive $2,610,000 while the fourth place country will receive $2,455,000. On top of the prize money that goes to the team, each player on the third place team will receive a payment of $180,000 while the players on the fourth place team will receive $165,000 each.

World Cup history for Sweden and Australia

Australia have already hit a huge milestone for themselves by making it this far, advancing past the quarterfinals for the first time in their history. A third place win would just be the icing on the cake, but it won’t be uncontested as Sweden will look to grab a third place finish for the fourth time in their history. The Swedish side ended up in third last time around in 2019, narrowly losing the semifinal to Netherlands and topping England in the third place match.

Sweden and Australia have met up three times throughout their WWC history, with Sweden winning two of them and one ending in a draw. The Matildas will look to get their first win over Blågult at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday morning.