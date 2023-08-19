 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for final round of 2023 BMW Championship on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 BMW Championship tees off at 9:20 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois. We have a full list of tee times.

BMW Championship - Round Three
Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 19, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
The BMW Championship will conclude Sunday, with plenty at stake in this tournament and the overall FedExCup points standings. Here’s a look at when things will get going for the fourth and final round of the BMW Championship.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at +130. He is tied for the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick at -11. Fitzpatrick is listed at +360 to win. Brian Harman (+650), Max Homa (+1000) and Rory McIlroy (+1000) round out the top five as we head into the final round.

Only the Top 30 players after this week’s action in the FedExCup points standings will advance to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta next week. A total of $75 million will be on the line in the ATL, with $18 million for the winner, the richest single-event individual prize in world sport.

The tournament's final round gets underway Sunday morning on PGA TOUR Live, which will begin streaming at 9:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The Golf Channel has broadcast coverage from 12-2 p.m., with CBS taking over from 2 p.m. until a winner is determined.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 BMW Championship on Sunday.

2023 BMW Championship Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:50 PM Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick
1:39 PM Brian Harman Max Homa
1:28 PM Viktor Hovland Rory McIlroy
1:17 PM Sam Burns Denny McCarthy
1:06 PM Xander Schauffele Justin Rose
12:50 PM Corey Conners Sungjae Im
12:39 PM Adam Svensson Wyndham Clark
12:28 PM Andrew Putnam Cameron Young
12:17 PM Lucas Glover Tommy Fleetwood
12:06 PM Sahith Theegala Patrick Cantlay
11:55 AM Harris English Chris Kirk
11:44 AM Eric Cole Russell Henley
11:33 AM Rickie Fowler Adam Schenk
11:17 AM Si Woo Kim Byeong Hun An
11:06 AM Collin Morikawa Tom Kim
10:55 AM Tyrrell Hatton Tom Hoge
10:44 AM Keegan Bradley Jordan Spieth
10:33 AM J.T. Potson Tony Finau
10:22 AM Cam Davis Emiliano Grillo
10:11 AM Jon Rahm Patrick Rodgers
10:00 AM Brendon Todd Adam Hadwin
9:49 AM Sepp Straka Kurt Kitayama
9:38 AM Nick Taylor Jason Day
9:27 AM Lee Hodges Seamus Power
9:20 AM Taylor Moore

