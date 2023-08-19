Full list of tee times for final round of 2023 BMW Championship on Sunday

The BMW Championship will conclude Sunday, with plenty at stake in this tournament and the overall FedExCup points standings. Here’s a look at when things will get going for the fourth and final round of the BMW Championship.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win at +130. He is tied for the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick at -11. Fitzpatrick is listed at +360 to win. Brian Harman (+650), Max Homa (+1000) and Rory McIlroy (+1000) round out the top five as we head into the final round.

Only the Top 30 players after this week’s action in the FedExCup points standings will advance to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta next week. A total of $75 million will be on the line in the ATL, with $18 million for the winner, the richest single-event individual prize in world sport.

The tournament's final round gets underway Sunday morning on PGA TOUR Live, which will begin streaming at 9:15 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The Golf Channel has broadcast coverage from 12-2 p.m., with CBS taking over from 2 p.m. until a winner is determined.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 BMW Championship on Sunday.