49ers QB Trey Lance stats in preseason Week 2 against the Denver Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers took on the Denver Broncos in the second week of the NFL preseason. Brock Purdy is poised to be the team’s starting quarterback, with Trey Lance likely being relegated to the backup role. Lance had a rough outing last week but was able to bounce back this week, which will hopefully silence some of the doubters that were riding their high horses this week.

Trey Lance stats: 49ers vs. Broncos NFL Preseason Week 2

Lance finished 12-of-18 passing for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He had four total carries for -2 yards.

Fantasy football impact

Again, Lance didn’t play well enough to unseat Purdy, but I would be shocked if teams around the league weren’t checking in to see San Francisco’s asking price if their starting quarterback were to go down with an injury. For now, Lance isn’t worth rostering unless you are the epitome of a Purdy non-believer and think it is only a matter of time for Lance to take back over as the starter.

For what it is worth, Purdy finished the game 4-of-5 passing for 65 yards and with eight yards on one carry.