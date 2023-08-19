Colt McCoy vs. Clayton Tune: How QB battle looks after Week 2 preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals are still undecided on who will be the interim starting quarterback come Week 1 of the NFL season. We have heard surprisingly little about when Kyler Murray could be back this fall, leaving us to assume that either Colt McCoy or Clayton Tune will be the starting quarterback for Arizona when the season opens.

Week 2 preseason reps, stats

McCoy got the starting nod against the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished 5-of-8 passing for 25 yards and added six yards on one carry.

Tune finished 12-of-24 for 133 yards. He was the team’s leading rusher on the day, with 35 yards on six carries.

Who has the edge in the QB battle entering Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason?

Tune needs to be the starting quarterback as long as Murray is sidelined. He is more mobile than McCoy and better fits the style that Murray will eventually bring back with him under center. McCoy may be slightly more reliable, but only on short throws and check-downs. Tune makes the offense more dynamic, has some rushing upside and has a better chance for splash plays. Yes, this is a rebuilding year for Arizona, but that is all the more reason to see what you have in the late-round rookie and get him game reps that can help him grow.