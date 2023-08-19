How did Texans rookie QB CJ Stroud perform in Week 2 of the preseason?

The Houston Texans are facing the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. This is the second preseason game for both teams and our second look at Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. He was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and is expected to be the team’s Week 1 starter when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 10.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for the Texans’ rookie in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

CJ Stroud’s Week 2 stat line

Stroud finished 7-of-12 passing for 60 yards. He led a drive that resulted in a field goal but is still searching for his first career touchdown pass. Stroud was credited with one carry for -1 yards, but it was to kneel out the half.

How did CJ Stroud perform in Week 2?

Stroud showed improvement from his Week 1 start to this one. He looked more poised overall and connected on a few impressive throws. Houston’s first drive did come deep in the Miami territory, and the Texans ran the ball twice, had a penalty and then two incomplete passes to turn the ball over on downs. Stroud did miss a wide-open Dalton Schultz in what was assumed to be a miscommunication for a touchdown, but recovered leading a points-scoring drive his next series out.