How did Jaguars rookie RB Tank Bigsby perform in Week 2 of the preseason?

We take a look at how Jaguars rookie Tank Bigsby performed in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

By Teddy Ricketson
Tank Bigsby #4 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the preseason game at Ford Field on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars took on the Detroit Lions in the second week of the NFL preseason. It was another off week for presumed starting running back Travis Etienne, allowing rookie Tank Bigsby to be the focal point of the team’s ground game. He was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and looks like the obvious choice to be backing up Etienne when Jacksonville opens its season.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for the Jaguars’ rookie running back in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Tank Bigsby’s Week 2 stat line

Bigsby got plenty of work in the first half of Saturday’s game. He had 13 carries for 70 yards. Bigsby was targeted only once, but it went for -2 yards.

How did Tank Bigsby perform in Week 2?

Bigsby continues to impress in the preseason. Sure, you can say that it wasn’t against starting defenses, but he still doesn’t look like a rookie. Through two preseason games, he has totaled 122 yards on 22 carries for an average of 5.55 yards per carry. Bigsby only has the one target, but has still looked like he will eat into some of Etienne’s workload this season.

