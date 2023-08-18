Ahsoka series debut moved up to August 22, episodes to drop every Tuesday

If you can’t wait for the new Ahsoka series, Disney and Lucasfilm delivered some good news on Friday, as the series will debut a day early on August 22.

New date, get ready! #Ahsoka, a Star Wars Original series, now arrives August 22 at 6PM PT on@DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/RVGooNQYgS — Star Wars (@starwars) August 18, 2023

It was announced that episodes will drop on Disney+ every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. This is a departure from the previous Wednesday morning cadence that had been in place for series like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor.

Ahsoka will be an eight-episode series set in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian season 3 in the era of the fledgling New Republic, although Ahsoka senses a darkness rising and a potential heir to the Empire.

With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney has been promoting the series with fan events rather than star-studded premieres.

Check out the full trailer below