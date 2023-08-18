 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ahsoka series debut moved up to August 22, episodes to drop every Tuesday

Andy Silva discusses when Ahsoka episodes will drop following its two-episode debut on Tuesday, August 22.

By Andy Silva
If you can’t wait for the new Ahsoka series, Disney and Lucasfilm delivered some good news on Friday, as the series will debut a day early on August 22.

It was announced that episodes will drop on Disney+ every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. This is a departure from the previous Wednesday morning cadence that had been in place for series like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor.

Ahsoka will be an eight-episode series set in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian season 3 in the era of the fledgling New Republic, although Ahsoka senses a darkness rising and a potential heir to the Empire.

With the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney has been promoting the series with fan events rather than star-studded premieres.

Check out the full trailer below and hit me on up on X at @ByAndySilva to let me know how excited you are for the Ahsoka series and where you think they may take the character.

